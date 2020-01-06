carlos-ghosn-to-hold-presser-in-beirut-on-wednesday:-report

Carlos Ghosn was last seen on December 31 in Beirut, two days after escaping Tokyo

Beirut:

Ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will appear in public for the first time on Wednesday at a press conference her after his escape from Japan to Lebanon last week, a representative said today.

The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Lebanese Press Club in Beirut, Ghosn’s spokespersons in France, who did not reveal further details, told Efe news.

Ghosn, 65, was last seen on December 31 in Beirut, two days after escaping Tokyo – where he was under house arrest awaiting trial for various financial misconduct charges.

His whereabouts in Lebanon have been unknown since.

Ghosn escaped from Japan on a private plane and after a stopover in Turkey, arrived in Beirut, where he made statements criticizing the Japanese judicial system.

He did not provide details on how he was able to escape the country or the kind of surveillance he was subjected to. He has denied being helped by his wife Carole.

One of Ghosn’s properties located in the affluent Beirut neighbourhood of Achrafieh has garnered attention in recent days. However, it remains uncertain whether the former Nissan executive was residing there.

Lebanon’s General Security Directorate said the businessman entered the country legally as he has Lebanese citizenship, in addition to Brazilian and French ones.

In a statement, the directorate added there was no ground for taking any measure or legal action against him.

Ghosn had two French passports, one of which he was in possession and could have used to legally enter Lebanon, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

The Lebanese public prosecutor’s office has also received an Interpol red notice, requesting authorities to preventively arrest Ghosn while he awaits extradition or other similar judicial action.

Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, therefore Lebanese law will be applicable in Ghosn’s case.

If Beirut receives an extradition request from Japanese authorities, it could possibly be considered on the basis of bilateral relations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)