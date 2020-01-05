carlos-ghosn:-escape-to-lebanon-was-‘unjustifiable’-and-‘illegal’-says-japan

Carlos Ghosn’s escape from Japan is “unjustifiable” and he is thought to have left the country using “illegal methods”, the Japanese justice minister said on Sunday, in the first official public comments on the case.

Mr Ghosn, the former boss of Nissan and Renault, made a daring escape from Japan where he was on bail awaiting trial for corruption charges.

He arrived in Lebanon via a private jet on New Year’s Eve after allegedly organising a concert at his house in Tokyo to dodge detectives before being smuggled out inside a musical instrument case.

“It is clear that we do not have records of the defendant Ghosn departing Japan, Masako Mori, Japan’s justice minister, said. “It is believed that he used some wrongful methods to illegally leave the country.

“It is extremely regrettable that we have come to this situation. The flight by a defendant on bail is unjustifiable.”