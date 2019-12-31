carlo-ancelotti:-i-tried-to-sign-pep-guardiola-when-i-was-at-parma

Everton’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed how Pep Guardiola once rejected the chance to play for him as two of the greatest coaches of their generation prepare for a rare meeting on Wednesday.
Despite their decorated careers at Europe’s elite clubs, Ancelotti and Guardiola have faced each other very little, their paths diverging as they switched countries. Guardiola had left Spain when the Italian took over at Real Madrid, and Ancelotti later succeeded the Spanish coach at Munich.
So Ancelotti is protecting an unbeaten record against the Manchester City coach, two games in the Champions League between Real and Bayern their only competitive encounters.
Their first meeting was in the mid-90s when Ancelotti was at the start of his coaching career.
“I remember when I was manager of Parma, at the beginning I tried to sign him for Parma but he decided to stay in Barcelona,” said Ancelotti.
“I spoke with him and told him we needed him for our play, for our team, but in the end he decided to stay. I have a good relationship with him and always had that.
“Pep is a fantastic manager. We met not a lot in games, but I have a lot of respect for his job because he’s in certain points a genius. He’s always tried to do something special on the pitch.
“Pep teams are fantastic in possession. You have to know this. Do not be worried about the possession. You have to be worried – to be focused – on defending well, and to try when you have the ball to use your skills. It is impossible for us to defend for 90 minutes. We have to defend well and then when we have the ball we have to show our quality offensively. In the last two games we did pretty well offensively but we have to continue. It will be difficult of course. We will have problems but we need to show confidence and I am sure we can do a fantastic game.”
Ancelotti has secured two victories since his appointment but faces the sternest possible test with back-to-back trips to City and Liverpool. He says he will decide after those fixtures whether he needs to make a move in the transfer market this January.
The Italian has also vowed to embrace his new life on Merseyside on and off the pitch as he makes an immediate impression as a man of the people at Goodison Park. Ancelotti has already been spotted strolling around Liverpool city centre.
“I like to live a normal life so I like to go to restaurants, to meet people,” he said.
“I had the possibility to do some selfies with supporters so it was normal. Nothing special for me. I try to do this because I’m a manager but I want to live a normal life. I do not want to stay in my house or at Finch Farm 24 hours a day so when I have the possibility I like to look forward to it. I enjoyed it a lot.”