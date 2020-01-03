Carlo Ancelotti can become an Everton legend – for the first time in 30 years their manager has as much star quality as Liverpool’s

Shortly after Jürgen Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager, I was in a taxi with an Evertonian driver and he made a comment through gritted teeth.

“Do you know what I hate about Klopp?” he said.

“The fact that as an Everton fan, I just can’t hate him. He is too likeable.”

Heading into this weekend’s Merseyside derby, Liverpool fans feel the same way about the man in the opposing dug-out.

Carlo Ancelotti is a class act. It is over 30 years since Evertonians could say they had someone on the touchline equal in star quality to Liverpool. He could have been Liverpool’s manager himself once. It means, probably for the first time since Howard Kendall and Kenny Dalglish were fighting for titles in the mid-80s, there is mutual respect for the managers in this fixture.

Ancelotti moving to Goodison Park reminds me of Rafa Benítez joining Newcastle. First there was scepticism, many asking: “Why would he go there? Isn’t he too big for them? Can they really fulfil his ambitions?”

When it happened, elated supporters reacted as if they could not believe they got him. They are seduced by the aura of a coach with a track record of winning, who has managed some of the biggest clubs and who they are sure will drag their side towards what they so desperately crave.