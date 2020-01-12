carl-frampton:-hands-up-for-a-big-night-with-herring







Carl Frampton

There has been a bit of speculation recently about the state of my hands and I want to make it clear that I will be ready in May to play my part in what could be an incredible year for Irish boxing.

I don’t know where these stories have come from but it seems some have felt they know better than the specialist Mr Michael Eames who has been looking after me since I returned home from the win over Tyler McCreary in Las Vegas. It has even led to WBO World super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring wondering if I would be fit to fight him and he has been talking about looking at other options.

So, I need to send a message loud and clear to Jamel, that I will be ready to face him in May in Belfast. There are no excuses for the fight not happening and I know that Herring and Bob Arum are keen to make it happen in Belfast. May or early June have been talked about for a fight that would be absolutely huge.

I have both casts off my hands and there’s only a splint on the left hand because it had the bigger operation. The bottom line is Mr Eames is very happy with the operation and the progress I’m making. The next step is some rehabilitation starting this week.

But even if I couldn’t punch until the end of March I would still be ready for a fight in May so everybody needs to be clear that there are no obstacles standing in the way of my chance to make history by becoming the first Irish fighter to win world titles at three different weights.

The left hand is now stronger than ever because of the metal plate and seven screws and the only problem will be going through airport security without setting off the alarms.

While I wait for the hands to fully heal, I will be training to keep the weight down. I’ll go down to my old amateur club Midland in Tigers Bay to do some work as well as working out at my own gym at home so I’ll make sure I’m ready to go into camp in Manchester when the call comes.