career-burglar-who-murdered-elderly-woman-and-set-fire-to-her-body-is-jailed-for-more-than-30-years

A career burglar who murdered an elderly woman in her own home and set fire to her body has been jailed for at least 31 years.

Aaron Fyle, 29, battered 73-year-old Eulin Hastings over the head with a wooden coffee table on the afternoon of January 10, 2017.

He had smashed his way into her house in South Norwood, south east London, through a patio door and carried out an “untidy” burglary, breaking a lamp and emptying the retired midwife’s jewellery box.

When he was disturbed, he attacked Mrs Hastings and used napkins from the kitchen to set a fire at the bottom of the stairs where she lay dead or dying.

He tried to put out the blaze before fleeing the scene and burgling another nearby home while the occupants, a mother and baby, were inside.

The woman managed to escape with her daughter and alerted police, who found Fyle still in the house, armed with a knife.

Fyle jumped over fences and leapt on to a roof, where he threatened to harm himself during a five-hour stand-off.