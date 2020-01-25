care-worker-outraged-after-mcdonalds-big-mac-delivered-‘half-eaten’

A carer has blasted Uber Eats after her burger was delivered to work with two huge bites taken out of it.

Amma Mensha ordered a Big Mac meal to get her through the night shift at St Mary’s Care Home in Scunthorpe.

She spent £21.50 on a McDonalds for herself and two colleagues, but while theirs came intact, hers arrived half-eaten.

It now remains a mystery as to who helped themselves to her Bic Mac, as both the delivery app and McDonalds have denied responsibility.

Amma said: ‘I couldn’t believe it when I saw it. It was disgusting that someone had taken a bite out of the burger.

‘We were hungry during the night shift and wanted to order some food, so I said we should use the Uber Eats app. I’ve used it lots of times before without a problem.’

Uber Eats allows customers to order from a restaurant near them and have an Uber driver deliver it to their doorstep.

Amma said the food arrived quickly and it all seemed in perfect condition, until she opened the Big Mac box.

She threw the burger away when she discovered chunks of it were missing and had to make do with just her chips.

She was happy to receive a refund for her meal off Uber Eats, but is reluctant to get a delivery ever again.

She still has no idea who sunk their teeth into her burger and has vowed to collect her food next time she is craving a McDonalds.

She said: ‘Uber said that there was nothing they could do and to call McDonalds instead.

‘McDonalds said they had checked the CCTV and there didn’t appear to be anything wrong with the burger when it was sent out.’

Both companies declined to comment on the mystery of the missing burger.