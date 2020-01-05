care-homes-recreate-communal-pub-experience-for-residents

Even today the pub is the enduring focal point of many a community. So much so that an increasing number of care homes are recreating the experience for their elderly residents.

Almost half of care workers say their care home has a bar or place where residents can drink alcohol.

A study has found that while around one in five care workers say that alcohol is banned for residents, around one in six say there is no limit to how much a resident can drink.

The poll, by carehome.co.uk, asked more than 2,000 care home owners, managers and staff about policies on alcohol consumption by residents.

It found that 44% say their care home has a facility, such as a bar or drinking area, where those living at the home can drink alcohol and spend time with fellow residents.

The Gracewell of Camberley care home, in Blackwater, Surrey, has even created its own pub inside its premises, complete with a pool table, dartboard and a card table.

Jeorgia Jones, the Gracewell’s home admissions adviser, said the pub was inspired by two residents – Bob and Peter.

She said: “Bob loves to go out weekly to the pub and play pool, so we felt it would be nice to bring the pub to him – just in case one day he isn’t able to make his trip, he has one right here in his home.”

Mrs Jones added: “Peter is also a big fan of playing pool and often misses going out on his own, because he lives with dementia. So, having the Gracewell of Camberley Arms pub enables him to feel more independent and all residents can socialise together in a comfortable, familiar environment.”

The Gracewell’s pub even has a carved wooden sign, reading “The Camberley Arms Pub”, which was donated by Mrs Jones’ husband, Michael, on behalf of his chainsaw carving business, Man & His Dog Carvings.