care-home-residents-get-their-wish-to-go-ice-skating-for-the-day-thanks-to-special-wheelchairs

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Rosie Livinia Kirkin loved ice skating when she was younger.

She has memories of flying around the rink in Richmond in her 20s, but now 88, the resident at Surrey-based The Summers thought her skating days were over.

But thanks to the staff at CHD Living, who run her home Rosie and 25 other people who live at some of their 11 other care homes, had a very special day out at the ice rink

The team sourced wheelchairs that could be used on the ice for the group, which also included two residents on end of life care, an amputee and a 35-year-old recovering from a serious brain injury.

On Monday 13 January, the group, who were all aged between 35 and 96 years old, went to Guildford Spectrum’s ice rink and they spent the whole afternoon whizzing around the ice, with the help of families and staff.

Everyone was wrapped up warm to enjoy turns on the rink alongside their carers.

Over the festive period, many of the residents had talked about going ice skating when they were younger so the team were inspired to bring back those memories.

Rosie said: ‘I used to ice skate in Richmond when I was in my 20s, so to come here brings back lovely memories and takes me back to my young days. I love the feeling of freedom that skating gives you and I’d like to thank CHD Living for organising such a special day out for us.’

Sue Spicer, wife of resident Lewis, 91, who has been receiving care at Brownscombe House since having his leg amputated, added: ‘It was fantastic to see Lewis on the ice today. He looked absolutely free, which he hasn’t in a while since becoming an amputee.

‘Experiences like this mean so much to the residents because they stimulate them and, although they often can’t talk, the memories stay with them and draw them into life. Lewis will always remember today and will definitely want to do it again.’

Shaleeza Hasham, Head of Hospitality & Communications for CHD Living, said: ‘At CHD Living we believe providing exceptional care to our residents is incredibly important, however we also feel delivering life experience is just as essential.

‘Socialisation, keeping residents active and stimulated, as well as giving them the opportunity to meet new people whilst not being confined to the four walls of their homes is imperative in ensuring our residents continue to live their lives to the fullest.

‘What’s been really great about today is that it wasn’t just our CHD Living residents skating – they were amongst the local community of Guildford.

‘There were children, professionals, and people here just for fun, all ice skating and having a wonderful time together. The day brought so much joy and happiness to our residents and I think they’re going to remember it for a very, very long time.’

MORE: 99-year-old man who had never tried fast food reviews takeaways for bucket list wish

MORE: Pensioner, 89, ‘loved every second’ of stripper’s visit to care home