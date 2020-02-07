Cardinals acquire minor-league lefthanded starter on waivers from Seattle

Cardinals infielder Ramon Urias practices on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals acquired lefthanded starter Ricardo Sanchez on waivers from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday. He has never pitched in the major leagues.In a corresponding move, the Cardinals designated infielder Ramon Urias for assignment. He also has not appeared in the majors.The uptick for the Cardinals is that Sanchez, who was 8-12 with a 4.44 earned run average at Class AA Arkansas last season, is just 22 despite having six pro seasons. Urias, who hit .263 at Class AAA Memphis, will be 26 in June. The 5-11, 215-pound Sanchez, a Venezuelan native originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2013, has a career mark of 25-47 with a 4.52 ERA in 111 games (106 starts). In 2019, he struck out 135 and walked only 38 in 146 innings, although he gave up 157 hits.Sanchez, who spent four seasons with the Atlanta Braves’ organization, has been added to the Cardinals’ 40-man roster.

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Switch-hitter had 11 homers in 2019. He may get more pinch-hitting opportunities if Cardinals keep three catchers on 26-man roster.

If Marcell Ozuna doesn’t return, Carlson and Tyler O’Neill could end up in left field for the Cardinals.

Free-swinger pledges better plate discipline this year. ‘I know I can excel in this league,’ he says. Injuries limited him to 141 at-bats last season.

Power hitter had big year at Class AAA New Orleans but batted just .225 with six homers in majors. Cards send 18-year-old outfielder to Miami.

Cardinals infielder Ramon Urias practices on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, during Cardinals spring training at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com