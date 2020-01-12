cardiff-v-swansea:-how-to-watch-championship-on-tv-and-live-stream

Cardiff have made the worst possible start to 2020 ahead of a feisty south Wales derby clash with Swansea.

The Bluebirds were hammered 6-1 by bottom-half strugglers QPR on New Year’s Day before failing to beat League Two Carlisle at home in the FA Cup third round.

Swansea have also felt the wrath of QPR in the opening week of the decade following a 5-1 defeat to the Rs in the cup.

Boss Steve Cooper will hope for a backlash display on his team’s return to Championship action with the Swans sitting in the play-off places.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Cardiff v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is Cardiff v Swansea?

Cardiff v Swansea will kick off at 12: 00pm on Sunday 12th January 2020.

How to watch Cardiff v Swansea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football (from 11: 30am) and Main Event (from 12: 00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is approaching this game in consistent form.

Both are coming off the back of miserable results, but something has to give.

Swansea narrowly came out on top in the reverse fixture, and this one could be another tight affair.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Swansea