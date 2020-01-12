cardiff-relieved-to-avoid-suffering-historic-derby-double

Cardiff City 0 Swansea City 0

Sean Morrison, the Cardiff captain, revealed that fear of an unwanted Welsh record had been a motivating factor for his team.

Neither of these sides had completed a league double over the other in 108 years, so, having lost at Swansea in October, the pressure was on Cardiff here.

“We didn’t want to go down in history as the first team to be on the wrong end of a Welsh derby double,” Morrison said. “Losing the first game hurt the fans a lot, so we couldn’t lose this one – it was as simple as that.

“We had to go out and at worst get a draw because losing would have been much, much worse. “I think we’re still in with a shout of the play-offs, but we’re drawing too many games at the minute. If you get three or four good results, you can climb the table quickly.”

On-loan signing Rhian Brewster started up front for Swansea and the Liverpool youngster was given a “welcome to the Championship” clattering from Morrison early on. Then the Under-17 World Cup winner picked up a yellow card for a lunge on Lee Tomlin minutes later.