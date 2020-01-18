cardi-b’s-jangly-‘gimp-suit’-dress-is-her-wildest-paris-fashion-week-outfit-yet

Cardi B’s not usually known for being shy and retiring when it comes to her outfits, but her latest Paris Fashion Week look is definitely the most extreme one to date.

The rapper, 27, chose a skin-tight rubber ankle-length black dress, with a matching face mask which fans compared to a ‘gimp mask’.

The dress was also adorned with various jangly pieces of metal including keys and keychains, which made metallic noises as she walked.

She completed the outfit with a black beret and black stilettos, and accentuated her eyes with white shells around the eye holes of the mask.

Cardi showed off the unique ensemble on her Instagram page, telling her followers: ‘Word that describe this Paris trip. Good food, fashion ,laughs and passion.’

She posted a host of photos with her boyfriend and baby daddy Offset, as she showed she could pull off the unique look in spectacular style.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Cardi also debuted another similar fetish-inspired look earlier in the week, when she stepped out in a mesh bodysuit with a similar studded face mask and a floor-length fur coat.

The Bodak Yellow star must have saved a fortune on make-up over the past few days, as she stepped out with most of her face covered on both occasions.

Well, it definitely saves a fair bit of time in the make-up chair when you only have to do your eyes and lips, so we reckon she’s onto something there.

Cardi and Offset were just two of the many stars who had flown in to Paris to check out some of the shows at one of the biggest weeks in the fashion calendar.

Stars including rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Latin superstar J Balvin and even footballer Paul Pogba had flown in from around the world to attend shows.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Only Cardi B could rock a sheer bodysuit over bra and pants in freezing Paris

MORE: Cardi B weighs into gun control after teasing future plans for Congress: ‘We have the right to bear arms’





