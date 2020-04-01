cardi-b’s-coronavirus-posts-made-up-half-of-instagram’s-top-10-videos-for-march

During the coronavirus pandemic, Cardi B has been one of the most vocal celebrities. One of her Instagram videos about the situation was even remixed into a successful song. It turns out that when it comes to Instagram videos, Cardi had a huge March, as she had the most-viewed videos on the platform last month, and five of the top ten.

Citing data from Pex (a video and music analytics and rights-management firm based in Los Angeles), Variety notes that Cardi’s aforementioned song-spawning video was the most-viewed Instagram video of the month (through March 30) thanks to its 27.8 million views. The four other Cardi videos about the coronavirus in the top ten all had at least 17 million views, and in total, her five top-ten videos have been watched about 110 million times.

Aside from her most-viewed video, Cardi’s videos that made the top ten feature her knocking over a tower of Jenga blocks, laughing at Donald Trump elbow-bumping a CEO during a press conference, criticizing the government’s response to the pandemic, and being amused at one of her videos being included in a Chinese TV news report.

Revisit all of the aforementioned posts below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.