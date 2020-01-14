cardi-b-weighs-into-gun-control-after-sharing-future-plans-for-congress:-‘we-have-the-right-to-bear-arms’

Cardi B appears to be serious about her political plans as she’s now launched a debate about gun control.

We’re only 14 days into the New Year but so far, Cardi B has called President Donald Trump a ‘terrorist’ following the attack on Iran, announced her plans to run for Congress one day and threatened to file for Nigerian citizenship over the state of the political climate in the US.

Caught your breath yet?

Well now Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has shared her thoughts on gun control to add to her recent political commentary.

In the middle of a debate with a Republican follower and supporter of Trump, Cardi tweeted: ‘You really mad cause you stay takin pics like this and mention Trump 20 times a day to get his attention.HEY! Don’t take your anger out on me cause he don’t wanna fk you sis [sic].’

Jeez.

The Grammy-winning rapper continued: ‘Let me tell you something cause every time I post anything political I get attack all type of crazy .If you are a conservative & if you support a opposite party that’s OK( unless you racist)we can get into friendly debates on here voice your opinion.’

Cardi, 27, then addressed the divisive topic of gun control in the States and said: ‘Listen , I do believe we have the right to bare arms however I do believe in order to get a gun we should get mental check ups, proper training and a older age limit to own one.

‘If the proper age limit to drinking is 21 because these kids can’t handle their liquor how can they possibly get the responsibility to own a gun ? …..is that fair ? [sic].’

Cardi’s political views earned a mixed response from her 8.8 million followers.

Not appreciative of the rapper’s comments, one retorted: ‘U know nothing about politics. U think u gonna come and change everything no Dummy B it does not work like that. The corporate controls the government. The CIA is the government. Stay out of it [sic].’

However, one fan agreed with Cardi and chimed in: ‘You’re right they also need to have better mental health check ups for those who are joining the police departments seeing as they are entrusting them with weapons.’

Last week, Cardi shared her plans to study politics much like Kim Kardashian who is currently studying criminal law in hopes of affecting change with prison reform.

‘I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table [sic],’ Cardi informed her followers.

Maybe Kanye West will have competition when he eventually fulfills his promise of running for president!





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Cardi B for President? Rapper says she wants to go into politics

MORE: Cardi B brands Donald Trump a ‘terrorist’ as she supports Iranians after missile attack





