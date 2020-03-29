cardi-b-vows-to-start-gofundme-for-imprisoned-‘tiger-king’-star-joe-exotic

Currently serving a 22-year sentence in federal prison, Tiger King phenomenon Joe Exotic has found an unlikely ally in rapper Cardi B.

Cardi has been tweeting out her thoughts on the seven-part documentary over the past week, going so far as to suggest she will start a GoFundMe for the incarcerated Netflix idol. Exotic — who was jailed in January for trying to have an animal rights activist murdered and on various animal cruelty charges — maintains his innocence, and recently filed a $94 million discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service.

They did Joe so dirty over and over again

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2020

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free.

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

Meanwhile, speaking at a Los Angeles Times Q&A session, series co-directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin revealed that Exotic is delighted with his newfound fame.

“Joe has called me quite a few times over the last few days and weeks. One, he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous. He’s absolutely thrilled,” Goode said. “I think he is trying to be an advocate for — no surprise — criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he’s gonna say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals. With Joe, we have empathy for him, but at the same time, he’s someone who really knows what to say at the right moment. I take it with a big grain of salt when he says he is now apologetic for keeping animals.”

Chaiklin echoed this, adding: “You can hardly talk to him without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting. He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon. Having kept in pretty close touch with him while he’s been in a horrible county prison, this has raised his spirits. Joe definitely did some horrible things to his animals. He was very abusive to them and he shot five tigers, no question about it. But what has happened to him has also been hard.”

Watch the trailer for Tiger King below.

Follow

Highsnobiety Style

What To Read Next