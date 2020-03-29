cardi-b-vows-to-free-‘tiger-king’-star-joe-exotic-from-prison

Cardi B vowed to free imprisoned ‘Tiger King’ star, Joe Exotic. (Getty Images, Netflix)

Cardi B has vowed to free the incarcerated star of the hit Netflix series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness by launching a GoFundMe campaign.

During a Twitter rant on Thursday, Cardi voiced support for Joe Exotic, who was sentenced to a total of 22 years in federal prison on murder-for-hire charges. He allegedly agreed to pay $3,000 to an undercover FBI agent to kill a competitor and Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, according to Newsweek.

Exotic was convicted last year on 21 counts, which included the alleged plot to kill Baskin and euthanizing five tigers.

“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free,” she wrote.

But on Sunday, it was not clear if she had set up the account to launch the campaign.

In addition to her believing in Exotic’s innocence, Cardi also expressed suspicion about Baskin, sharing a meme that claims she had her millionaire husband killed and fed to their tigers. Police have not been able to prove the theory claim and it is one that she has long denied, TMZ reported.

“Who you think is more wrong? Narcissist joe? Or Greedy Carol? And Why?” Cardi tweeted. Tiger King is a docuseries that follows the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic. Exotic was an Oklahoma zookeeper, who, prior to his incarceration, also doubled as a singer and even a gubernatorial candidate.

Exotic has filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service claiming he was unfairly targeted and discriminated against him when he was charged with several animal cruelty offenses, according to TMZ.

Of the $94 million he has requested, he wants $15 million for false arrest, false imprisonment, discrimination, malicious prosecution, selective enforcement and death of his mother, Shirley Schreibvogel, WBNS reported.