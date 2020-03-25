cardi-b-voiced-her-fans’-confusion-and-frustration-about-coronavirus-testing

Using her attention-grabbing and entertaining personality to her advantage, Cardi B has been relentless in her fight against coronavirus. With the lead single to her upcoming album delayed as a result of the virus, Cardi has spent much of her time sharing her thoughts about the virus with her Instagram followers. Just days after sharing an interesting theory about the virus, she returned to Instagram for a longer discussion about COVID-19.

In a video on Instagram TV, Cardi declared that the reason behind her latest video was to explain to her fellow celebrities why her fans and the general public are both confused and frustrated about testing for the coronavirus. Cardi explained that the root of the confusion and frustration were inconsistencies between the suggestions from Donald Trump about the testing for the virus and the actions of celebrities who are getting tested for it with little to no symptoms.

“If a celebrity is saying, ‘Hey listen, I don’t have no symptoms, I’m feeling good, I feel healthy, I don’t feel like nothing, but I went and got tested and I’m positive for the coronavirus,’ that causes confusion,” she said.

Cardi B then went on to explain that as a result, people begin to rightfully worry about their loved ones and whether or not they themselves have contracted the virus. She also pointed out that celebrities and the upper class are the only ones that seem to get test results back quickly, whereas others may wait a varying amount of days to receive their own, something she believes is unfair.

“What do they think they sending people home to?… A lot of people live in small ass apartments with multiple people,” she said. “So it’s like if you’re sending me home and I have the corona-f*cking-virus, I’m most likely going to give it to my spouse, my kid, anybody that’s around me.”

Ending her speech, Cardi also pointed out that most people do not have the money to pay for a coronavirus test and as a result, the government should cover the cost for the virus.

