cardi-b-for-president?-the-rapper-says-she-wants-to-go-into-politics

She’s been pretty vocal about various political issues and her dislike for President Trump.

Now Cardi B says she thinks she wants to go into politics herself.

The rapper has previously spoken out about social security, education and she even interviewed Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

On Sunday Cardi tweeted: ‘I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment [sic].’

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

She added: ‘No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.’

She finished with a third tweet saying there’s more she has to say on the subject, but she will have to come back to it at a later date.

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

In November Cardi slammed Donald Trump for not loving ‘all Americans’ in Vogue’s latest 73 Questions series.

She was asked who her least favourite President is, to which she replied: ‘The one that’s going to get impeached, the third one that’s going to get impeached.’

Cardi, 27, has spoken up about her disagreement with Donald, confessing that she’s scared he will win another term and also criticising him for the Government shutdown. ‘If you don’t love every American citizen, why become President?’ she said.

She also recently called Trump ‘a terrorist’, while showing her support for Iranians after a missile attack.

Agreeing with Cardi, one of her followers commented: ‘We need peace and not war,’ one stated, while another declared: ‘Cardi B for President!!!!’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston has mini-Friends reunion with ‘girls across the hall’ Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

MORE: Liam Hemsworth looks smitten with new girlfriend Gabriella Brooks as pair kiss on the beach





