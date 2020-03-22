cardi-b-floated-a-wild-coronavirus-conspiracy-theory-on-instagram

Cardi B has been one of the more vocal celebrities in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month Cardi revealed the virus’ spread was scaring her saying, “I don’t know what the f*ck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how that sh*t was from Wuhan, China. […] I ain’t gonna front: a b*tch is scared.”

She later informed fans that her upcoming single had been delayed as a result of the pandemic, illustrating just how real the threat of the virus is and its impact on the global economy. Despite that, Cardi took to Instagram Live over the weekend to share a conspiracy theory about the disease.

Touching on the number of athletes, musicians, and celebrities as a whole who have revealed they tested positive for COVID-19, Cardi B wondered if there may be a hidden incentive for them. Speaking to fans on her recent Instagram live, Cardi B said, “We keep seeing these basketball players say like, ‘Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don’t got no symptoms,’” Cardi begins. “So how the f*ck am I supposed to know when I’m supposed to get tested for it?!”

Confusion and frustration is certainly at the forefront for Cardi B, but it should be noted that both athletes and musicians have chosen to get tested after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. NBA teams, especially those who had contact with Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert days before he revealed he tested positive, have been testing players a precaution in an effort to track just how far the disease has spread and to limit interactions with others.

Despite the reasoning behind these tests and the realities of how the virus spreads asymptomatically, Cardi B later floated a wild, completely unfounded conspiracy theory and wondered if celebrities were being paid to say they have the coronavirus.

“That’s my problem right there. Cause y’all not really saying what it is. And it’s like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain’t. I’m starting to feel like y’all n*ggas is payin’ n*ggas to say that they got it, and if y’all are paying n*ggas to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too! Okay? Sh*t, ’cause I’m trying to get paid.”

Cardi B’s concerns come after her and the producer behind the coronavirus remix vowed to donate the proceeds to charity.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.