cardamom-spiced-celeriac-and-leek-broth-with-lemon-and-parsley-brown-butter-recipe

A rustic soup of lentils and root veg. It’s good made with a spoonful of curry paste instead of the cardamom, too, especially if the vegetables are very sweet, in which case I’d serve it with a dollop of yogurt.
Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes
SERVES
Two
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 320g celeriac, peeled and cubed
- 80g carrots, cubed (optional)
- 320g leeks, sliced and washed
- Seeds from 2 cardamom pods
- 160g cooked lentils
- 100g cavolo nero, roughly sliced
For the brown butter
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp pine nuts
- Grated zest of ¼ lemon
- 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
- Handful of chopped parsley
METHOD
- Heat the oil in a pan and add the celeriac and carrots. Fry over a high heat until just touched with brown. Add the leeks and cardamom, along with a pinch of salt, and cook, covered, over a medium-low heat until soft. Add 500ml water and simmer until the veg are almost done, but still have a little bite.
- Remove a cupful of the mixture and purée with a hand blender, then return to the pan along with the lentils. Add the cavolo nero and cook until wilted.
- Melt the butter and add the pine nuts, and cook until turning deep gold. Add the lemon zest and garlic, sizzle for a few seconds, then stir in the parsley. Serve the soup with the lemon and parsley brown butter on top.