cardamom-spiced-celeriac-and-leek-broth-with-lemon-and-parsley-brown-butter-recipe

A rustic soup of lentils and root veg. It’s good made with a spoonful of curry paste instead of the cardamom, too, especially if the vegetables are very sweet, in which case I’d serve it with a dollop of yogurt. 

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tsp olive oil
  • 320g celeriac, peeled and cubed
  • 80g carrots, cubed (optional)
  • 320g leeks, sliced and washed
  • Seeds from 2 cardamom pods
  • 160g cooked lentils
  • 100g cavolo nero, roughly sliced

For the brown butter

  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp pine nuts
  • Grated zest of ¼ lemon
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • Handful of chopped parsley

METHOD

  1. Heat the oil in a pan and add the celeriac and carrots. Fry over a high heat until just touched with brown. Add the leeks and cardamom, along with a pinch of salt, and cook, covered, over a medium-low heat until soft. Add 500ml water and simmer until the veg are almost done, but still have a little bite.
  2. Remove a cupful of the mixture and purée with a hand blender, then return to the pan along with the lentils. Add the cavolo nero and cook until wilted.
  3. Melt the butter and add the pine nuts, and cook until turning deep gold. Add the lemon zest and garlic, sizzle for a few seconds, then stir in the parsley. Serve the soup with the lemon and parsley brown butter on top.

