cardamom-spiced-celeriac-and-leek-broth-with-lemon-and-parsley-brown-butter-recipe

A rustic soup of lentils and root veg. It’s good made with a spoonful of curry paste instead of the cardamom, too, especially if the vegetables are very sweet, in which case I’d serve it with a dollop of yogurt.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 35 minutes

SERVES

Two

INGREDIENTS

2 tsp olive oil

320g celeriac, peeled and cubed

80g carrots, cubed (optional)

320g leeks, sliced and washed

Seeds from 2 cardamom pods

160g cooked lentils

100g cavolo nero, roughly sliced

For the brown butter

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp pine nuts

Grated zest of ¼ lemon

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

Handful of chopped parsley

METHOD