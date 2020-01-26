Caramelised banana crêpe with pistachios and honey recipe

You can’t go wrong with a crêpe, even if you made it thicker and did it as a pancake, it’s still scrumptious.

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

MAKES

12

INGREDIENTS

100g plain flour, sifted

Pinch of salt

2 eggs

200ml milk

50ml water

50g salted butter, melted, plus an extra 6 tbsp

1 heaped tbsp golden caster sugar

For the topping

3-4 tbsp golden caster sugar

3 large or 4 small bananas, diagonally sliced 2.5cm thick

50g salted butter

75g pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

Clear honey

METHOD

To make the crêpe batter, put the flour, salt and eggs into a large bowl. Combine the milk and water in a jug, then blend the liquid into the flour mixture a little at a time, whisking well with either a fork or an electric hand whisk to beat out any lumps. Mix in the two tablespoons of melted butter and the sugar, then transfer the mixture to a measuring jug. Set aside. Set a heatproof plate over a pan of simmering water – you can keep the cooked crêpes warm by stacking them on this plate as you cook them. Heat an 18cm-diameter frying pan over a medium high heat. Drizzle in one teaspoon of the melted butter and tilt the pan to spread it around the base. Quickly pour in just enough crêpe batter to barely coat the base (you want a nice, thin crêpe, not a pancake) and tilt the pan to spread it evenly. Cook for about one minute, then use a knife to tease the edge of the crêpe over to check if the underside is golden and, if so, flip it and cook for a further 30 seconds or so, until the underside is golden brown. Transfer the crêpe to the warm plate and cover with greaseproof paper. Repeat with the remaining batter, adding one teaspoon melted butter to the pan each time. Keep the crêpes warm while you cook the topping. Put the caster sugar into a shallow dish. Dip the two cut sides of each banana slice into the sugar to coat. Put 25g of the butter into a large frying pan set over a high heat. Add half the banana slices and fry for no more than 1 minute on each side, or until slightly caramelised. Remove from the pan and repeat with the remaining butter and banana slices. To serve, place a few banana slices across half of each crêpe. Scatter over the pistachios and drizzle a little honey over each. Fold into quarters and serve immediately.

Recipe from Feasts by Sabrina Ghayour (Mitchell Beazley, £25). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk