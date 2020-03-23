car-seat-headrest-debut-alter-ego-in-‘martin’-lyric-video

Will Toledo’s Car Seat Headrest project will be releasing a new album, Making a Door Less Open, on 1st via Matador Records. Made over the course of four years, the album is a collaboration between Toledo and 1 Trait Danger, an “electronic side project” consisting of drummer Andrew Katz and Toledo’s “alternate persona,” Trait.

On Monday, Toledo released a new single from the album, titled “Martin.” He appears in the lyric video as his alter-ego Trait, washing the dishes — an appropriate activity during these pandemic times.

Making a Door Less Open will include the previously released single, “Can’t Cool Me Down.” Car Seat Headrest’s last album was 2016’s Teens of Denial.