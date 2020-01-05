Home NEWS Car ploughs into six German tourists killing six and injuring 11 in...

Car ploughs into six German tourists killing six and injuring 11 in northern Italy 

Mary Smith
Six Germans were killed and 11 others injured when a speeding car ploughed into them Lutago in northern Italy on Sunday, Italian media reported.

The accident happened at around 1: 15 am local time in the South Tyrol region that borders Austria, the daily Corriere della Sera said.

After spending an evening at a restaurant, the group of young German tourists were near their bus when a car, moving at high speed, slammed into them at the side of the road.

The newspaper said the driver was a 28-year-old man who lived locally, and who “may have had a high level of alcohol in his blood”.

Six people were killed instantly, while the 11 injured were taken to hospital, with three of them in a serious condition including a woman who was transported by helicopter to Austria, the paper said.

