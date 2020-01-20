Car insurance now costing an average of £976 in Northern Ireland







Car insurance costs in Northern Ireland have hit a two-year high, with motorists paying almost £1,000 on average for cover

Car insurance costs in Northern Ireland have hit a two-year high, with motorists paying almost £1,000 on average for cover.

Premiums here have been ramped up over the past 12 months, forcing drivers to fork out an extra £45 on average.

Typically, annual insurance costs £976, with Confused.com suggesting that prices are edging closer to their “most expensive on record”.

Our bills are £161 above the UK average of £815, according to the latest quarterly analysis by the price comparison website.

Its car insurance price index for the fourth quarter of 2019 revealed prices here rose by 5% in 12 months – the steepest annual increase since 2017. Following the recent hikes, car insurance costs in Northern Ireland are just £83 off the highest price paid two years ago.

The average UK-wide premium of £815 is £41 more than in the previous year – and just £43 short of the highest premiums ever paid in 2011.

Some motorists have been hit in the pocket more than others, with men paying £87 more than women and 18-year-old drivers paying on average £2,130.

Louise O’Shea, CEO at Confused.com, said: “It’s January, the month to save money and re-evaluate our spending.

“But the bad news is car insurance costs are increasing. And, as drivers, this is something we can’t avoid. If costs continue to accelerate at this pace, we could be paying record prices by the end of the year.”

Scott Kennerley, director of financial services at Northern Ireland Consumer Council, urged drivers to shop around for the best deal.

“Some 45% of Northern Ireland drivers renew with their existing insurer as compared to only 30% in England and yet we know savings can often be made by shopping around,” he said.

“Our advice is that consumers check two to three different comparison sites to get an idea of what is on offer.”

Belfast Telegraph