captain-titus:-canadian-fisherman’s-tweets-a-rare-glimpse-of-a-hard-life-in-the-north-atlantic

Andrew Titus was in his mid-40s and in a rut. His marriage of 19 years had fallen apart and he was desperate to connect with his two teenaged daughters, Ocean and Brooke. Titus understood he couldn’t fix all the things that had gone wrong at home, but he had to do something, and the something he settled upon, in February 2012, was joining Twitter, adopting the handle @shrimpfisherman and providing a profile description describing him for what he was: “Captain of the Ice Breaking Triple Trawler Mersey Phoenix…fishing the Canadian North Atlantic for Shrimp.”

“This might sound corny,” Captain Titus recalled on a recent February morning from his home, on dry land, near Halifax, N.S. “But I saw Twitter as an avenue for me to try and reach my kids, and to try and make them aware of what I actually did.”



The crew digging ice and snow off the deck after a stormy night.

Captain Andrew Titus

At the time, alas, the captain’s daughters didn’t embrace their father’s scheme, but he soon found that others did, both in the greater, global commercial fishing community, and in random landlocked spots, such as North Dakota, and wherever else Titus’s 1,753 Twitter followers (and counting) hail from.

From the outset, the captain’s social media strategy has been to post photos and see what happens. What has happened, in the eight years since his first tweet, is a master Canadian mariner has offered a rare, real-time glimpse into what life is like, say, in the dead of winter on a boat in mountainous seas several hundred kilometres off the coast of Labrador. Or what it is like to be bumping through the ice between Baffin Island and Greenland aboard the Mersey Phoenix, a 70-metre vessel with 30 crew and a quarry — Pandalus borealis — aka northern cold water shrimp, that is prized among diners in Japan, China and chunks of Europe.

“Most of the shrimp you’ll find at grocery stores is farmed-raised,” Captain Titus says, dismissively. “But the cold water shrimp we fish for is small, wild-caught, and so much sweeter. Once you taste it, you are not going to want to go back to the farm-raised stuff.”



Wild-caught cold water shrimp.

Titus’s portfolio of tweeted images includes icebergs, northern sunsets, polar bears and cubs, snowy owls and ravens, longitudinal and latitudinal co-ordinates, remote ports in Greenland, shrimp, industrial-scale fishing gear and burly bearded shipmates in hardhats and heavy clothes, using sledgehammers to beat ice, ice, and more ice, off the Mersey Phoenix’s foredeck. There is also at least one photo of a shipboard thermometer showing the outdoor temperature as 3 degrees Celsius in mid-July.

What is missing, however, is an explanation as to why @shrimpfisherman, a United Church minister’s son, who once fancied going to university to get an economics degree, wound up going to sea instead. Not for days at a time, mind you, but for weeks on end: 30-, 40-, 50-, and even 60-day trips to the middle of the great, blue and often icy Atlantic beyond, which is the ocean-equivalent of an office cubicle for fishermen working on the 10 Canadian trawlers engaged in the offshore shrimp industry.



The Mersey Phoenix, out of Liverpool, N.S., tied up in Sisimiut, Greenland.

Captain Titus’s love of the sea, it turns out, started with a love story. His father, the preacher, presided over the marriage of a family friend to a Norwegian shrimper. In Titus’s hometown of Liverpool, N.S, it was the fishing boat captains who were the local legends. Tales of monster catches, brutal storms and gigantic paydays stoked Titus’s teenaged imagination and when the Norwegian offered him a job he jumped at it. Soon after, he was on a shrimping boat somewhere off the coast of Greenland.

“We spent 56 days at sea my first trip,” the 53-year-old says. “After that, I thought, ‘Never again’.”



The Mersey Phoenix.

By Christmas, he was back at it. Fishing was different, Titus explains. It was hard, physical work and something most other people didn’t do, couldn’t do — and wouldn’t choose to do. Besides, the idea of going to university couldn’t compete with the idea of seeing places, such as Baffin Island, that he had only ever read about in books and becoming a “rock star,” someday, like the captains under whom he mentored.

“The fishery was different when I started,” he says. “It was like you were going out into a black hole.”

Following a long summer and fall on the boats in 1988, Titus, a diehard hockey fan, tuned into Hockey Night in Canada. There was Wayne Gretzky, in a Los Angeles Kings uniform.

“I didn’t even know Gretzky had been traded,” he says, laughing. “There was very little communication.”



Icebergs.

Ships today are outfitted with satellite phones and internet bells and whistles. Crew can, in theory, chat daily with their loved ones, watch hockey games and crank rock classics, while @shrimpfisherman can tweet an image of the Mersey Phoenix, its deck dappled in ice, its bow aimed at the distant horizon, at precisely 10:18am on Jan. 21, 2020. Twelve days later, came another shot of the boat, moored in Stormont, N.S., along with the message: “And that’s a wrap…she and her crew were awfully good to me.”

It is true: after 35 years the tweeting captain is transitioning to a desk job at Mersey Seafoods. Among the lessons Titus learned at sea is heartache is an occupational hazard. He has buried friends. Every fisherman has. It is a high-stress job. There are dangers and when something goes wrong somewhere off the coast of Labrador — a man suffers a heart attack, a sailor falls desperately ill — help can be two days away.

“You’d be a fool not to be afraid doing this job,” he says. “For me, it was getting to be, like, ‘How many lives do I have left?’”

As for tweets, well, @shrimpfisherman, unlike some land-based celebrities, knows it is best to exit gracefully before losing one’s audience.

“It has been a good run with the Twitter thing,” the captain says, chuckling. “I am not going to say I won’t get my feet on boats again, but it won’t be like it has been in the past.”

The sun reflecting on icy water.

Adrian Jack



