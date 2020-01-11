captain-marvel-is-a-must-watch-on-disney-plus-this-weekend

Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn is now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Captain Marvel is the perfect movie to watch on Disney Plus this weekend! The film premiered in theaters on March 8, 2019, and grossed more than $1.2 billion at the box office. It was added to Disney Plus on the launch date back in November.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, in the film along with Samuel L. Jackson returning as Nick Fury. Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Djimon Housou, and Lee Pace star in the film, as well, and the movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

In the film, Captain Marvel is a Kree warrior and the Kree are involved in an intergalactic battle with another race called the Skrulls. While fighting the war, she is also having flashbacks of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. The movie switches back and forth from her life as a Kree warrior and her life as Carol Danvers.

When the two life stories merge, Nick Fury from S.H.I.E.L.D. shows up and offers to help her with unlocking her memories. The character also struggles with controlling unexpected special superpowers she doesn’t remember getting in the first place. So, between trying to deal with flashbacks, and controlling her powers, Captain Marvel also has to contend with an intergalactic war.

And, that’s where the story begins!

Watch the trailer for Captain Marvel begins!

Larson does an amazing job of bringing Captain Marvel to life. Her character has amazing powers and is a strong independent woman. She also has a vulnerable side, and Larson is able to bring out both those attributes of Captain Marvel admirably.

I really enjoyed this movie and thought Larson was perfect as Captain Marvel. If you haven’t seen this movie, we highly recommend watching it on Disney Plus right away.

Will you be watching Captain Marvel on Disney Plus?