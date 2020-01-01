captain-america-star-‘stabbed-her-mother-to-death-in-horrific-attack’

An actress who appeared in 2011 blockbuster Captain America: The First Avenger stabbed her mother to death in a brutal attack, police say.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, fatally knifed her mother Patricia ‘Tee’ Fitzgerald, 68, at their home in Olathe, Kansas, last month.

Fitzgerald had a small role as ‘Stark Girl’ Captain America, and now faces second-degree murder charges.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office have yet to outline a motive for the horrific attack, with Fitzgerald being held in bail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Speaking after she appeared in Captain America, Fitzgerald said that although her part was ‘very small..you can’t pay for the experience I’ve had.’

She told Comic Book Movie: ‘Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life.’

Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to her native Kansas City after several decades spent living in Texas when she was killed.

Her brother Gary Hunziker told the Kansas City Star he did not know any more about how his sister had died.

Hunziker added: ‘We were shocked…it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.’

Patricia is now set to be buried Friday at the Divine Mercy Parish in Gardner, Kansas.

She is survived by husband of 46 years Terry Fitzgerald, who an online obituary decribed as ‘the love of her life.’

The tribute continued: ‘Tee was one of the kindest people you could ever meet, she was always helping people and animals in need.

‘She loved sports and was an avid tennis player and was a huge fan of the Rockets and the NBA.’