caprice-wants-itv-to-reveal-details-behind-split-with-dancing-on-ice-partner

Dancing on Ice’s Caprice Bourret has liked a series of tweets encouraging ITV to reveal the reason behind her split from skating partner Hamish Gaman.

The American model was due to perform in Musicals week on Sunday, until presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield confirmed that the pair had ‘parted ways’ and would not be competing this week.

Little reason was given to the decision, with Caprice fueling speculation as she liked a series of tweets from fans asking ITV why they hadn’t explained her absence.

‘@dancingonice stupid announcement – more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_ and @HamishGaman. Surely you must have anticipated the reaction when you only give half a story,’ one tweet liked by Caprice read.

Another fan wrote: ‘So we’re basically just ignoring #DancingOnIce now and waiting for @dancingonice to give us more @CapriceBourret_ info, yeah?’

‘What did they say at the beginning of @DOI2020UK about @HamishGaman and @CapriceBourret_ ? What’s happened? They got off to such a great start…,’ one viewer tweeted, with Caprice liking the post.

@dancingonice stupid announcement – more info please regarding @CapriceBourret_ and @HamishGaman. Surely you must have anticipated the reaction when you only give half a story — Ann Waddell (@AnnWaddell15) January 19, 2020

Hello! We’d like to know what’s happened please? @CapriceBourret_ @HamishGaman #DancingOnIce — Dancing On Ice (@DOI2020UK) January 19, 2020

So what’s the T @CapriceBourret_ & @HamishGaman? We’re all so nosey! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/K800aQeY1M — Janine LL.M (@dizzyredpassion) January 19, 2020

Hmmm…

Sharing the news at the top of Sunday night’s episode, Holly and Phil told viewers: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

It comes after Caprice admitted she was ‘in it to win it’ with Dancing on Ice, landed the second-highest score on the leaderboard after being awarded a total of 25.5 for their first routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Will we find out what happened between Caprice and Hamish? Here’s hoping.

Dancing on Ice returns Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Piers Morgan furiously clashes with Susanna Reid as he declares Prince Harry ‘pathetic’ for leaving Royal duties

MORE: My Chemical Romance announce 2020 UK show after cryptic messages





