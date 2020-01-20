caprice-hints-at-drama-ahead-of-‘parting-ways’-with-skating-partner-hamish-gaman

Model Caprice hinted at ‘drama’ behind the scenes at Dancing On Ice just moments before it was announced on the ITV skating show that she and her pro partner have “parted ways”.

The 48-year-old reality star retweeted a video interview yesterday evening in which she and Hamish Gaman were shown posing together in a photoshoot.

There was no indication of any issue between the performing couple in the footage in which they both looked happy – and Caprice gushed about her DOI experience.

But viewers of the TV show were left wondering why there was a ‘split’ between them after she did not appear on Sunday night’s episode.

Host Holly Willoughby said in a statement after the programme’s opening number that the duo would not compete in the latest instalment of the series.

“Unfortunately Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week,” she revealed.

We hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.

“As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

However, the brief explanation seemed not to match the tone of Caprice’s enthusiasm in the vid she chose to highlight on her Twitter feed, while the TV show was on air.

Caprice predicted during the digital chat with OK! Magazine she could be a part of future ‘dramas’ on the show.

She said: “Once we start competing seriously and we get a bit more down the line, who knows you may have the dramas then, that’ll be me.”

And although she didn’t mention Hamish by name, she continued: “Dancing on Ice is much more demanding than what I thought but it’s so much fun.

“I honestly didn’t think I would love it as much as I do. I’ve become slightly obsessed with it, I dream of skating.

“I watch skating videos all the time, it’s a little bit weird. I’m training every day but I want to do more, more, more. I don’t get sick of it.

This week, Dancing On Ice star @CapriceBourret_ discusses her #DancingOnIce experience so far and what she really thinks about her fellow costars. To get the full story pick up a copy of OK! magazine, out nationwide now. pic.twitter.com/kfoTWDHrA5 — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) January 19, 2020

“I love it, I’m so lucky, everyone wants to do this show. I’m just having such a ball and I’m so appreciative that I have this opportunity. I’m just having a great time.”

One Twitter observer reacted: “Hmmm the plot thickens! Caprice retweeted this minutes before the show starts. What has happened?! The nation is intrigued!”

“Please just tell us what’s happened??” begged another follower.

And another person asked: “What we really want to know is why aren’t you skating and what’s with the parting ways from Hamish! Twitter is on meltdown.”

ED! has approached a representative for Caprice for comment.

