caprice-bourret-will-be-back-on-dancing-on-ice-this-sunday-with-new-partner

ITV have confirmed Dancing on Ice contestant Caprice Bourret will be back to compete in the show on Sunday night.

The 48-year-old model and businesswoman bowed out of Sunday (19thJanuary) night’s show, with host Holly Willoughby announcing she had “parted ways” with partner Hamish Gaman and that she would not be dancing for this week.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

Bourret’s place in the competition has since been confirmed, with the star having returned to training on Monday.

She confirmed she would return to Dancing On Ice on Twitter, adding that her new partner will be Oscar Peters.

Bourret described her new partner as “amazing”.

The news that Bourret and Gaman had split during training comes in stark contrast to more recent interviews where she said the cast of Dancing on Ice 2020 were fairly close-knit.

However, she did tease that she wasn’t afraid to cause dramas should she have to.

“It’s funny because honestly we all get on really really well and we’re all such people from different fields and different worlds,” she told OK! Magazine.

“Right now we’re all having a laugh, but once we start competing seriously and we get a bit more down the line, who knows? You may have the dramas then. That’ll be me.”

Bourret and Gaman made their Dancing on Ice debut on week two, having scored 25.5 points out of 40 after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.