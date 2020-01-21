caprice-bourret-hits-back-at-‘diva’-claims-following-split-with-dancing-on-ice-partner-hamish-gaman:-‘don’t-believe-what-you’re-reading!’

Caprice Bourret has fought back at claims she’s ‘unworkable’ after she parted ways with her Dancing on Ice partner, Hamish Gaman.

In a Dancing on Ice first, their relationship became so frosty Caprice has been forced to carry on with a new partner who’s yet to be revealed.

Host Holly Willoughby stunned viewers on Sunday night when she announced: ‘Unfortunately, Caprice and Hamish have parted ways and will not be skating this week.

‘As you saw in our opening number, Hamish remains one of the members of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.’

And it didn’t take long before the former glamour model’s name was being trashed online.

However, while she’s yet to directly speak about the split, Caprice has hit back at critics by reposting a stern message from her pal, Celebs on The Ranch producer Natalie Woods.

The tweet read: ‘Don’t believe what you’re reading! @CapriceBourret_is 1 of the most lovely women I know.

‘For goodness sake she lived in a caravan for 2 weeks with no hot water for #celebsonthefarm & worked hard long filming days away from her boys ! Always professional,Not 1 complaint ever.’

ITV have assured Caprice will be returning to the rink this Sunday after bowing out of the latest instalment while Hamish continued to perform with the professionals for the show’s opening number.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed: ‘We’re pleased to say that Caprice is back on the ice today in training and very much working towards returning to the show on Sunday night.’

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday at 6pm on ITV.





