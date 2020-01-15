“can’t-forget-kashmir-in-this-battle”:-jnu-student-leader-aishe-ghosh

“We cannot forget what’s happening in Jammu and Kashmir,” Aishe Ghosh said. (File)

New Delhi:

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, who was badly injured in a brutal attack on students and teachers on the campus, on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten.

“Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se is sarkar ne shuru kiya tha ki hamare samvidhan ko hamse chheena jaye (In this battle, we cannot forget Kashmir. What is happening to them, the government started snatching our Constitution from there,” Ms Ghosh said while addressing a gathering outside Jamia University.

The Delhi Police had on Monday questioned Ms Ghosh and two others in connection with violence at the university on January 5.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating JNU violence, had on Friday released photographs of nine suspects, including that of Ms Ghosh.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Ms Ghosh, were injured after a masked mob entered the campus and attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods.