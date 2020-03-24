can’t-figure-how-to-kill-time-during-this-lockdown?-here’s-6-things-to-do-at-home-to-make-your-social-distancing-memorable

How is social distancing treating you people? With COVID-19 spreading its fear all over the world, people are urged to stay at home. But staying in quarantine does not agree with most of today’s generation. To the young soul that doesn’t want to waste its time, here are few things that could help you kill time during this lockdown and use this time effectively.

1. PICK UP A HOBBY

Let’s put an end to the days where you say “I don’t have the time to follow my hobbies”. This quarantine time gives you the entire day to yourself. So let’s wipe that dust off that hidden creativity of ours and start a new hobby, maybe some pencil sketching, or listening to some good music.

2. STREAM ‘EM MOVIES

Theatres and other social gatherings may have been shut down, but entertainment will come knocking at your doorsteps nowadays. Video streaming devices can give you the latest movies and shows in the comfort of your home. Binge-watch your favourite shows, set out to find new shows, watch your favourite genre of movies.

3. READ A BOOK

How many times have you heard – “a book can take you places”. Well isn’t that what we want nowadays? To go places without having to interact with people and stay safe. Get hold of a good book, fiction or non-fiction and lose yourself in the world created by the author.

4. COOK MAYBE

Since our aim is to try something adventurous, then why not try your hand at cooking. The internet is full of interesting recipes to make your lockdown culinarily satisfying.

5. MOVE THAT BODY

All this free time locked up at home is not going to go gentle on your body. You need to get off that couch and work out. Join some online exercise or yoga classes. You could also try your hand at some good dance workout like Zumba. Move that body, maybe jump rope.

6. GET SOME FAMILY TIME

Do you regret the time you couldn’t spend with family? Well, this lockdown time is your chance to make up for that. Talk to your parents, catch up with your sibling, get to know what’s happening in their lives, bond.

The world is going through some tough time people. Until a suitable vaccine is invented to counter this virus, the best we can do is take our precautions. Stay hygienic, stay at home, stay safe.