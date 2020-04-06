Canoeing accident presumably took the life of Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and her son. Search has been called off

Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, and her 8-year-old son, Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean are both presumed dead after a canoe accident on the windy Chesapeake Bay on Thursday afternoon. Maeve was a public health and human rights lawyer who served as executive director of the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative. She is also the granddaughter of former U.S President John F Kennedy.

After an extensive 26-hour search that covered more than 3,600 square miles of air, sea, and land, the authorities have shifted the from a “rescue” search to a “recovery” search. The Coast Guard announced on Friday night that it had suspended the search effort, but other agencies have resumed a search for their bodies on Saturday.

David McKean husband of Maeve McKean posted a heartfelt message on Facebook that said “She was my everything,”

David McKean, who is also a human rights lawyer told the press that his wife and son went missing after paddling out into the Chesapeake Bay around 4 p.m. on Thursday evening, to chase a ball. They had gathered at a waterfront house owned by his wife’s mother, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, who is the eldest daughter of Robert F. Kennedy. Maeve and Gideon got farther out in the water than they could handle and couldn’t get back due to the winds, David added.

Winds gusted to speeds of 35-40 mph in that part of the bay on Thursday afternoon. The windier-than-usual conditions were caused due to a strong Atlantic storm churning offshore farther to the north. Searchers found an upturned canoe matching the one that went missing, but no sign of McKean and her son were found.

The Coast Guard was contacted after Maryland State Police received a call that two people were seen struggling to return to shore. An MH-65 helicopter, as well as a response boat, were arranged for the search. An airplane and another crew continued the search Friday.

The Kennedy family has had a history of tragic deaths and this is the latest to hit the seemingly cursed Kennedy family. Our condolences are with David and the entire family.