‘cannibal-murdered-hairdresser-he-met-on-grindr-then-ate-his-testicles’

A cannibal murdered a hairdresser he met on dating app Grindr, then ate his victim’s testicles, police say.

Mark Latunski, 50, reportedly killed Kevin Bacon, 25, after meeting up with him for a date in Clayton Township, Michigan, on Christmas Eve.

Newly-released court documents seen by WJBK say Bacon’s corpse was found hanging naked from the rafters of Latunski’s house.

Latunski reportedly confessed to killing Bacon by stabbing him in the back, before slicing his throat.

He is also said to have told police that he sliced Bacon’s testicles off with a knife, before eating them, WILX reported.

A month before Bacon’s murder, police are said to have been called to Latunski’s home after a 29 year-old man was seen running from the alleged killer’s home with a bloodied face, wearing just a leather kilt.

That unnamed man opted not to press charges, with police later determining that no crime had been committed.

Bacon was reported missing after failing to turn up for a family breakfast on Christmas Day.

Worried relatives issued a series of heartbreaking Facebook appeals asking for information on his whereabouts.

Shortly afterwards, his car was found outside a Family Dollar store in Clayton Township with his wallet, phone and clothes still inside, Michigan Live reported.

Bacon reportedly texted a friend shortly before meeting Latunski on Christmas Eve saying he’d planned a date with a man he’d met on Grindr, a dating app for LGBT people.

Later that evening, he messaged to say he was having fun with Latunski, and was planning on staying out for a while.

Police have yet to offer a motive for the horrific crime, with Latunski held without bond ahead of his next court appearance on court January 8.