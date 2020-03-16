Cannes WAS NOT Canceled Yet, a choice WILL UNDOUBTEDLY BE Made THE FOLLOWING MONTH

With an increase of and much more international events getting canceled because of the threat due to the Coronavirus in public areas spaces, the Cannes film festival is on the right track to open at its scheduled date still, at least for the present time, as communicated in a statement by the festival coordinators.

“Despite some sensational headlines, you can find no new elements concerning the Festival de Cannes. The function, that should happen from May 12 to May 23, is studying carefully and clarity the evolution of the national and international situation, in close cooperation with the town of Cannes and the CNC [French National Centre for Cinema]. Once the time comes, around mid-April, they’ll together take the required decision.”

The Cannes film festival is probably the most prestigious events for the screening and distribution of movies on earth. Auteurs from around the world attend the festival with critically acclaimed movies their country provides, in the hopes to getting the festival to shine a spotlight on the work for a global audience.

The statement released by the festival will not ring with almost any certainty concerning the fate of the function. The authorities have only gone as far as to say the function ‘should take place’ at its designated amount of time in May, and that your choice to transport on with the function will be used April. This means there’s still an extremely likely chance that the festival are certain to get canceled if the virus outbreak is not contained at that time.

If the function does not happen, it’ll be the very first time in its 73-year-old history that the festival gets canceled. During the past, the town of Cannes has already established to cope with protests, strikes, banning of competitors and several other challenges, but has always were able to host the function. However the unique threat posed by the Coronavirus is unlike anything seen before. This is simply not a potential danger which can be reasoned with, or would react to government intervention.

While filmmakers have attended previous Cannes outings, despite facing a variety of challenges often, this time it’s the participants themselves that are reluctant to expose themselves to the crowds of attendees which will need to be handled at each screening. An unnamed board member for the festival outlined further difficulties to the magazine Le Point.

“It’ll be very difficult, never to to state impossible, to choose films via China, Korea, Iran, Italy not to mention around 50 countries, realizing that the directors and actors will never be in a position to travel. Showing films in a 2,000-seat auditorium [Cannes’ main gala theater is a 2,300-seater] will never be allowed, and the slightest alert shall worry festivalgoers.”

Spike Lee has been elected this year’s Cannes Jury President, and the board member noted how difficult it will be for him to invest “15 days amid a crowd within an uncontrolled state of health.” Only time will tell just how much of the Cannes crowd will undoubtedly be ready to attend the festival, and whether their numbers will undoubtedly be for the function to occur enough. This story originates from The Hollywood Reporter.