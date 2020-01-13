Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders: How to watch Canelo v Saunders – TV, live stream, UK start time

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders are in talks over a 2020 showdown.

A potential date has been heavily-tipped to host the contest as both parties work on a deal to get the bout locked down.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the latest speculation on a potential Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders showdown.

Boxing on TV: Check out the latest fights and upcoming bouts here

When is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders?

The fight has been tipped to take place on Saturday 2nd May 2020.

Canelo has signed a deal to fight on that night, over the Cinco de Mayo weekend, though his opponent remains unconfirmed, and is now likely to be Saunders.

Where is Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders taking place?

The fight would be expected to take place in North America, but due to Saunders fighting in the US and Canada previously, this shouldn’t be a barrier.

Why has Anthony Joshua not fought Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder?

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders undercard

TBC

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in the UK

Saunders is part of Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable, meaning the fight would likely be shown on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fans would be able to purchase the fight for a one-off fee if this turns out to be the case.

Check out the latest Sky Sports Box Office deals

How to watch and live stream Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders in the US

Canelo signed a mega deal with DAZN in 2018.

He penned a five-year, 11-fight contract worth £278million – the most lucrative contract in sports history.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan with prices as low as $8.33 per month.