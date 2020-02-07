cane-river

Cane River

Entertainment
Movie Facts:

The film disappeared for decades after Jenkins died suddenly following the film’s completion.  It is available now for the first time in forty years in a brand-new, state-of-the-art 4k restoration.

Summary:

Written, produced, and directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian, Horace B. Jenkins, and crafted by an entirely African American cast and crew, Cane River is a racially-charged love story in Natchitoches Parish, a "free community of color" in Louisiana. A budding, forbidden romance lays bare the tensions between two black communities, both descended from slaves but of disparate opportunity—the light-skinned, property-owning Creoles and the darker-skinned, more disenfranchised families of the area.

Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
90 min

