candle-that-‘smells-like-penis’-costs-more-than-goop’s-vagina-candle

Oh hey, remember everyone going wild over Goop selling a candle that smells like Gwyneth Paltrow’s vagina?

Well the genital-themed candle trend has continued in the form of a fresh home fragrance created by Canadian company Taxi.

Called This Smells Like My Penis, the candle doesn’t currently have a specific scent listed, although we imagine there will be notes of ham and must. Sexy.

We’re not entirely sure the candle actually exists, mind you, as its main purpose is making an important point about the gender pay gap, rather than filling your home with the smell of dick.

You see, while Gwyneth’s vagina candle is being sold for $75, the This Smells Like My Penis candle costs $100 – that’s 25% more than its vagina-scented equivalent.

That’s despite the candles being the same size and having the same packaging.

On the candle’s website, the product description reads: ‘That’s because even though it’s illegal in Canada to pay women less than men, the gender pay gap smells as strong as ever.

‘On average, women earn 75 cents for every dollar men make.

‘It’s time to burn the gender pay gap.’

On the back of the candle, the label reads: ‘Burn this candle for the scent of women getting paid 75 cents on the dollar’.

There’s currently no option to actually buy the candle. Instead the site invites you to sign up your email for alerts… which we suspect will be about the gender pay gap rather than interiors trends.

And as the candle has been created by an advertising agency rather than a home fragrance manufacturer, we’re inclined to believe this product doesn’t exist beyond some snazzy images created in Photoshop.

So rather than pondering what type of genitals you’d most like your home to smell like, perhaps we should be thinking about why the gender pay gap persists – and what we can do to burn it down.

That being said, if the candle does become available for purchase, Taxi says all the proceeds from its sales will go to the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

They also say that the candle doesn’t actually smell like penis, instead being pretty much fragrance-free.

