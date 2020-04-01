cancer-patient-serving-4-years-for-thc-chocolates-has-sentence-commuted-by-pritzker

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 11: 48 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 11: 48 AM CDT

CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker commuted the four-year prison sentence of a cancer patient who had THC infused chocolates delivered to his house.

Thomas Franzen, 37, is now living with his father in Sugar Grove after he was released Monday afternoon from the Stateville Correctional Center.

According to the Kane County Chronicle, Franzen has battled cancer since high school. He was charged with felony cannabis trafficking in Feb. 2014 after having 43 pounds of THC chocolates mailed to his house.

Franzen allegedly had a medical marijuana card, but had significantly more than what was allowed and he ordered it from out of state — which was illegal.

Prosecutors said he was selling the drugs for profit. He pleaded guilty to a reduced felony marijuana charge last year.