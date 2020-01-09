‘cancer-couldn’t-stop-me-reaching-the-north-pole’

When a medical check-up produced devastating results, Chris Harrop refused to let it get in the way of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

It started with bruises. Bruises as big as saucers, as long as a forearm. Chris Harrop lived healthily, though, and was sometimes clumsy. He travelled a lot. Maybe he’d just bumped into things. Maybe those enormous, colourful bruises were the result of bumping into train seats as the carriage swayed.

Then again, he was thinner and more tired than usual, and the bruises took a long time to clear up. Months, in fact. One of them was there for a year. Since Harrop was planning a once-in-a-lifetime expedition to the North Pole, his wife, Jo, told him he’d better get a check-up. The day after the medical, Harrop was waiting for a train at Glasgow Central Station when his phone rang. It was the doctor.

“I assumed it would be fine because it was the day after the medical,” says Harrop. “My BMI was fine. Everything else was all right. And he said, ‘There’s an issue with your results. We need you to see a haematologist urgently.’ And that was that. That was the start.”

Harrop wouldn’t let the doctor off the phone until he had more information. “I managed to wheedle out from him that it was some form of blood cancer.” He began the lonely three-hour train journey back home to Sale, Greater Manchester, and broke the news to Jo and their two daughters, Madeline and Bethan.

That phone call was on Nov 26 2014. Three weeks later, Harrop was given his official diagnosis. It was chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML), a rare type of blood cancer that causes bone marrow to produce abnormal white blood cells. It develops more slowly than acute myeloid leukaemia, but it is similarly serious; 30 per cent of men and 25 per cent of women die within five years of diagnosis. Harrop had bad luck in contracting it before his 60s, the decade in which it is most likely to strike.