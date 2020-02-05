canadians,-get-out-of-china,-even-if-it-means-taking-commercial-flight:-foreign-affairs-minister

As the first flight of Canadians gets set to leave the quarantine zone of China, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne is encouraging other Canadians to consider leaving the country on commercial flights.

Canada’s initial plan to fly a plane out of Wuhan in Hubei province, a sprawling area that has been completely quarantined because of the coronavirus, has been delayed for 24 hours due to weather.

The 211 Canadians who are set to fly on that plane out of Wuhan have until 5 p.m. Thursday local time to arrive at the airport. The Chinese government is restricting flights of out of the area to a narrow window at night.

Canadians travelling to the airport will have to go through checkpoints to get to the airport in the city where people have been confined inside for weeks. Champagne said any Canadian headed to the airport should keep going.

“We are asking Canadians now to go to the airport. That is the safest way of ensuring you are on time.”

Champagne said Canadians in China, but outside of the quarantine area should leave on commercial flights if possible.

“We are also encouraging Canadians in China, whose presence is none essential to depart via commercial means.”

Canada’s current travel advisory recommends against all non-essential travel to China and Champagne said his encouragement for Canadians to consider leaving is an extension of that advice.

“We are looking at a situation and saying that those who can come back by commercial means should consider it.”

There are a total of 373 Canadians seeking assistance leaving from the quarantined area. Champagne said they are working with allies to figure out how to get the remaining Canadians out of the area, but they may also send a second plane.

“We are considering a range of options including a second plane.”

He said the second plane may not be the fastest option so they’re looking at all opportunities.

“We want to get people as quickly as possible out of China,” he said. “My mission is to make things as easy as possible for Canadians who want to get out.”

Provided they show no symptoms, the 211 Canadians will fly out of the area and head to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be housed for two weeks under quarantine.

