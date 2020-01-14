canadian-pm-justin-trudeau-blames-downing-of-ukraine-jet-on-us-‘escalation’

January 14, 2020 | 11: 18am

A poster of Qasem Soleimani is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian plane crash.

Justin Trudeau attends a memorial service at the University of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday appeared to cast blame on President Trump and the US for the downing by Iran of a Ukrainian jet liner that was allowed to take off from Tehran following an Iranian airstrike on US troops in Iraq just hours earlier.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau told Global News television.

All 176 people – including 57 Canadians — aboard Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 were killed when the Revolutionary Guard mistakenly fired a missile at the Boeing 737 just after takeoff from Tehran.

“This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict and killing,” Trudeau continued, appearing to reference Trump’s order of a drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 2.

His remarks come ahead of a meeting being hosted by Canada on Thursday in London in which members of the International Coordination and Response Group plan to discuss their search for credible answers and access to black box data.