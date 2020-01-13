canada-says-it-will-pick-up-harry-and-meghan’s-security-bill-while-they-are-in-the-country  

Canada will pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s round-the-clock security while they spend a “period of transition” in the country, it has been reported.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assured the Queen that the safety of the Royal couple and their son Archie will be taken care of, in a move that could cost Canadian taxpayers millions of pounds.

Last night, the Queen released a rare statement, saying she would have preferred Harry and Meghan “to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family” but that she is “entirely supportive” of their desire to create a new life as a young family.

Her Majesty confirmed that “there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

The Evening Standard reported that Mr Trudeau privately assured the Queen that their security would be dealt with, even if the couple continue to have British royal protection officers from the Metropolitan police.