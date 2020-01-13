can-you-watch-love-island-2020-online?-is-there-a-live-stream?-how-can-you-watch-love-island-abroad?

It’s all change over at Love Island for 2020 – for the first time, our 12 Islanders have jetted off to a brand new villa to try and find love in Cape Town, South Africa.

And already, it looks set to be a fiery series, with producers promising more fiery twists and bombshells than ever before.

If you find yourself sans-TV at 9pm, here’s how you can catch up on all the Love Island action.

How to watch Love Island online

Shortly after its broadcast Monday-Friday and Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, Love Island is available to stream on the ITV Hub.

Is there a Love Island live stream?

Love Island’s Leanne and Mike

If you want to watch Love Island over the internet, you can stream the episode live from the ITV Hub.

But if you’re hoping there’s a live feed of the action straight from the villa, a la the early days of Big Brother, then we’re going to have to dash your hopes – producers have currently no plans to introduce one.

Instead, all the extra Love Island content that we may have missed from the show is packaged into Love Island: Unseen Bits, broadcast on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

How can you watch Love Island abroad?

If you’re off for some winter sunshine of your own, then you can still catch up on all the Love Island action.

You can subscribe to ITV Hub to watch the show abroad, and sign up to a seven-day free trial of the ITV Hub which also cuts all the advertisements out of your viewing.

Once your trial is up, you can subscribe to the service for £3.99 per month.

Sky customers can also live stream every episode of Love Island via the Sky Go app.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.