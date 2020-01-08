I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here Australia is in full swing, showcasing the usual bunch of hapless celebrities as they try to navigate their way through the jungle.

Joining this year’s cohort is former Geordie Shore girl, Charlotte Crosby.

While a lot of Aussies initially didn’t know who Charlotte was, it seems as though they are are fast becoming aware after viewers took to Twitter to discuss the transformative effect of her fillers and plastic surgery.

Charlotte made quite an entrance, admitting she ‘wet herself’ in fear over the prospect of undertaking the jungle skydive.

So, how can UK viewers keep up with the latest happenings in the jungle, and can you watch it over here?

We take a look.

Can you watch I’m a Celebrity Australia in the UK?

I’m A Celebrity Australia is broadcast on Australia’s Network 10, which is sadly not available in the UK.

The good news? Network 10 are pretty active on their social media, regularly posting highlights on Twitter and Facebook.

They posted a video yesterday showing Charlotte and YouTuber Tanya Hennessy talk about trolls and body image:

Tanya Hennessy and @charlottegshore chat dealing with online trolls and body image. #ImACelebrityAU pic.twitter.com/sBbWcPBCRz — #ImACelebrityAU (@ImACelebrityAU) January 8, 2020

You can find even more highlights (or lowlights, depending on how you see it) on their Facebook page, with the network showing a preview of an upcoming trial, featuring the celebrities eating Impala anus, bull testicle and fish eyes.

Bolk.

Following the I’m a Celebrity Australia hashtag (#ImACelebrityAU) on Twitter is a good place to start if you’re looking for live updates on the show.

The TV section of Network 10’s website is also posting regular updates from the jungle, together with video highlights.

And of course, you can keep your eyes peeled on Metro.co.uk’s very own coverage.

