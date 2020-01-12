can-you-spot-the-his-dark-materials-star-in-doctor-who-this-week?

The Sunday evening slot on BBC One has been a goldmine when it comes to family sci-fi shows in recent months, with the current series of Doctor Who filling the gap left behind by His Dark Materials – the first season of which wrapped up before Christmas.

And one young actor who played an important role in the Phillip Pullman adaptation has clearly not had his fill of adventure – as he pops up in this week’s episode of Who.

Lewin Lloyd, who appeared as Roger Parslow in His Dark Materials, will be playing a character called Sylas – who appears to be some sort of green-haired alien.

Lloyd is one of many guest stars joining the cast for the episode, titled Orphan 55 – appearing alongside Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad) and James Buckley (The Inbetweeners), the latter of whom also appears to boast eccentric green hair.

Lloyd spoke to RadioTimes.com about the excitement of appearing on both shows, saying that his reaction when he got the call regarding Doctor Who was to say “Oh my God!”.

Of his appearance, he said, “I did that early this year after His Dark Materials… it’s kind of funny because Roger’s just been separated from his daemon and then I’ve suddenly got green hair on Doctor Who – and it’s like on the same channel and the same day, similar kind of time! It’s kind of funny. “

He claimed that the experience was “really, really incredible” and that there was a wonderful cast on board, adding that Jodie Whittaker was “super nice.”

This week’s Doctor Who episode is said to include some truly terrifying monsters – but will they be as scary as Mrs Coulter and the Magisterium?

Doctor Who continues tonight (Sunday 12th January) at 7: 10pm on BBC One