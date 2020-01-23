can-you-spot-the-beetle-hiding-in-plain-sight?-scientists-find-new-camouflage-technique

Brightly coloured beetles are not just gaudy to attract a mate, but their shiny surfaces actually work as camouflage to deter predators, a new study has shown.

While male peacocks display colourful feathers to show off, and monarch butterflies use their wings to signal predators they carry a toxin, researchers have found that the gleaming, metallic wings of jewel beetles have a different purpose altogether, concealment.

In a counter-intuitive finding, instead of making them conspicuous, the researchers say the insect’s iridescent wings act as a form of camouflage, allowing them to ‘hide in plain sight’.

Scientists at the University of Bristol carried out two experiments to find out whether shiny or dull beetles were more likely to be eaten by birds.

The iridescent beetles were more than twice as likely to survive against predation by birds compared to non-iridescent beetles.

And when humans were asked to hunt for beetles, they only managed to find about 17 per cent of the iridescent beetles, as opposed to spotting nearly 80 per cent of some of the dull varieties.