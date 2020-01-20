can-you-solve-mystery-message-man-left-on-counter-at-sunblind-shop?

Shop workers have been left scratching their heads after a man walked in and left a cryptic message on the counter then walked out without saying a word.

Staff at Grimsby Sunblinds said they initially just laughed and threw the note in the bin when they realised it made no sense.

But then they dug it out again and are hoping that someone can tell them what it all means.

The mystery note came just a few months after coded ‘street art’ appeared on walls in the town by artist 3.

Symbols appeared on Hainton Avenue and Bradley Street – they were eventually translated as saying: ‘Anyone can work out a code deciphering the message is the hard part.’

A few days later, a binary coded message said: ‘Here to save the world from self-destruction. Humanity is dead and I am the saviour. See me in streets.’

Following this, 3 recorded a video of themselves as a shadowy figure wearing a black hoodie and wearing a creepy mask.

In the video, 3 says: ‘To the people of the world. The time is now. We need to realise that humanity is slowly destroying itself bit by bit. We are given such a precious gift that is known as life.

‘We need to help each other but at the same time be realists with it too. What one sees as hate might not be hate. Each opinion should be heard and each one of us should listen. Only then will the truth be found.’